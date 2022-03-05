Charlene Winifred (Judy) Raihala, 87, of Makinen passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at New Journey Residence, in Biwabik.
Charlene was born on Dec. 4, 1934, in Iroquois County, Ill., the daughter of Kenneth and Beulah (Sites) Judy, the fifth among six siblings. Living on a rural farm, at age 8 her family suffered the sudden death of her mother. Through necessity, Charlene and her siblings learned to become self-sufficient and help their father with family and farm life. Charlene was blessed to have a step-mother come into her life at age 11 when her father married Mabel Gudgel who provided her new family a Christian upbringing.
Charlene graduated from Paxton High School, in Paxton, Ill., in 1953. She enjoyed her high school years and classmates, and never missed her class reunions. Charlene worked as a grocery store cashier, and detasseling corn.
Soon after high school, Charlene met a serviceman stationed at nearby Chanute Air Force Base, marrying William Lawrence Raihala on Oct. 17, 1954, in Hoopeston, Ill. They had four children: daughter, Georgia Lynn, who died on the day of her birth, son, William Karl, daughter, Linda Colleen, and son, Thomas Wayne.
Charlene was the consummate homemaker; supportive of husband William’s engineering career, black angus farm, and township supervisor and community work; and helping their children with school work and activities. Charlene was an accomplished cook who regularly hosted family holiday meals. She was also reputable for the meticulously neat manner in which she kept their home. In later life she cared for her husband during years of his failing health so he could remain at home.
Charlene is survived by son, William K. (Jane) Raihala of Hammond, Wis., Linda C. (Eric) Sweden of Stilwell, Kansas, and Thomas W. (Susan) of Makinen, Minn.; nine grandchildren: Celeste, Susan, Nellie, Lucinda, William, and Ann Raihala; Erica and Lisa Sweden; and Harry Raihala; and by nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Marianne (Peter) Loscheider of Bovey, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lawrence Raihala; daughter, Georgia Lynn Raihala; parents, Kenneth and Beulah Judy; step-mother, Mabel Judy; brothers, Duane “Newt” Judy and Glen Judy; and sisters, Lucille Sanislo, Doris Johnson, and Donna Pence.
A burial service at the Markham Cemetery in Colvin Township, is planned for Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m. Pastor Caleb Lobb will officiate.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
