Charlene Margaret Parenteau

Charlene Margaret (Schultz) Parenteau passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Solvay Hospice House, Duluth, after years battling cancer.
Char was born October 29, 1931, in Barnum, Minn. She graduated from Barnum High School in 1949 and married her high school sweetheart, Eugene (Gene), at St. Joseph’s Church in Big Lake, Minn. Char was a God-loving homemaker and devoted wife and mother.
She embodied absolute grace with every breath but would argue in her own adorable way that she was nothing special. Natural unconscious humility was her superpower. Her generosity, compassion, calming demeanor, supportive encouragement and wisdom were unmatched; her strength of character came in second only to her devotion to faith. The ability to unconditionally forgive came naturally and she was an inspirational example of how we should all walk through life. Char enjoyed traveling the world throughout her life, refurbishing and reupholstering furniture, bowling, mowing the lawn, and fixing up whatever needed her touch.
She is survived by her sons, Gary (Donna) Parenteau, Steve (Jenny) Parenteau, and Bruce Parenteau; daughters, Karen Parenteau, Linda Ralidak, and Renee Parenteau; son-in-law, Mark Ralidak; sister, Virginia (Ernest) Engle; grandchildren: Kim, Bobbi, Corey, Aaron (Tiffany), Alyssa, Shanna and Jonah; nine great-grandchildren and her furry sidekick, Jax.
Char was greeted in Heaven by her beloved husband, Gene; son, Tim; her father and mother, George and Ethel (Johnson) Schultz; brother, Bob Schultz; sister, Georgina Miller; grandchildren, Jason and Jessica; and daughter-in-law, Kelly (Sellman) Parenteau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Meadowlands, Minn. Father Pio Atonio will celebrate the mass and Father Gabriel Waweru will con-celebrate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to mass.
A private family interment will take place following the service.
There will be a celebration of life to honor Char at a later date.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hibbing. Please visit our website to leave a message of condolence at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
