Charlene Malenfant Bergerson
Charlene Malenfant Bergerson passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at age 78. After facing the challenges of Multiple Sclerosis for nearly 20 years with courage and determination, she is now at peace. All those who knew her will miss her friendship, fortitude, beauty, and fantastic sense of humor.
Charlene was born in 1943 and lived in the Iron Range town of Virginia, Minn., throughout her childhood. She was a 1961 graduate of Roosevelt High School. She later studied Journalism and communications at Anoka Hennepin Area Vocational Technical Institute and Lakewood Community College.
Charlene was married to Daniel Petrella from 1961-1974, having two children, Paul and Gena, then married to Ned Bergerson from 1978-1998.
She moved to the Twin Cities area in 1962, lived in Minneapolis for a few years, and then moved to Forest Lake in 1966, where she lived through 2004. She owned two different homes on South Shore Drive in Forest Lake. She and husband Ned also lived in Franconville, France (near Paris) intermittently for a few years in the late 1980s, while Ned worked there for 3M. Since 2013, she was living in balmy Miami, FL, where her son Paul has also lived since that time.
Charlene was a “Francophile” all her life, loving everything French. This was largely because her Father, who she deeply adored, was French Canadian, from northern Quebec. She and her second husband Ned hosted exchange students from France in the 1970s, which was a great cultural experience for the family (and lots of fun!).
Charlene played guitar and sang beautifully in her younger years, teaching guitar lessons and singing to many students during the 1970s. In that same decade, Charlene loved being in the sun, and took in the sun as much as possible in a lounge chair, working in the yard, or gardening. She was also amazing with baking, sewing costumes, and was a force on the dance floor! Her cheerful demeanor and love of laughter and the sun earned her the nickname “Sunny”. In the 1980s and 1990s, Charlene was an avid walker and was often working out at a health club. At the same time, Charlene’s cup of coffee and cigarettes were always at the ready.
Charlene is survived by her son, Paul Petrella (Ed Fisher); daughter, Gena (David) Petrella Elverhoy; and granddaughter, India Elverhoy.
She was preceded in death by mother, Josephine (Bastianelli) Malenfant/Manila; and father, Charles Malenfant.
A memorial celebration of Charlene’s life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 2, with visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. There will also be a virtual option at https://www.mattsonfuneralhome.com/.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Forest Lake, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations in Charlene’s memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.