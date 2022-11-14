Charlene Leona Johnson (née D’Alessio) went to be with Jesus on Nov. 8, 2022, and is celebrating with loved ones who went before her.
Charlene was born on her grandparents’ farm in Cloverdale, Minn., on Dec. 1, 1934. She grew up in Nashwauk, graduated in 1952, went on to Minneapolis School of Business, met her “Bud” while working at the Oreland Cafe and they were married in 1954. Charlene and Bud built their home on Swan Lake where they raised their children and where she lived for 60+ years. Charlene was very active in her community, serving at her church, American Legion Auxiliary and East Side Neighbors. She also worked at the Eastern Itascan newspaper covering local stories. She loved to garden, sew, knit, cook, square dance and travel. Most of all she loved her family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandma and friend.
She is survived by her sister, Loretta (Snookie) Stimac; children, Kevin (Linda), Shelley (Mike), Vicki (Mark); grandchildren: Holly, Lee, Dan, Darren, Shayla, Benjamin, Ryan, Tara; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Roy “Bud” Johnson; and parents, Leo and Elna D’Alessio.
Celebration of Charlene’s life will be on Saturday, Nov. 19. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., at the Nashwauk Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Street, Nashwauk, Minn.; burial at the Nashwauk cemetery.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.