Charlene E. Wilson, 91, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Essentia Health Northern Pines Care Center in Aurora.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 22, 1930, to Charles and Elsie (Lane) Beyer. Charlene was raised and educated in Chicago and was united in marriage to Douglas O. Wilson on Oct. 4, 1952, in Chicago. Together they became longtime Ely Lake residents raising five children.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlene Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries