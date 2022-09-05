Charlene E. Wilson, 91, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Essentia Health Northern Pines Care Center in Aurora.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 22, 1930, to Charles and Elsie (Lane) Beyer. Charlene was raised and educated in Chicago and was united in marriage to Douglas O. Wilson on Oct. 4, 1952, in Chicago. Together they became longtime Ely Lake residents raising five children.
She was a member of the former United Methodist Church in Eveleth and attended the Messiah Lutheran Church in Mountain Iron. Charlene dearly loved her family and spending her summers on Lake Vermilion, gardening and always had a love for animals. She enjoyed becoming a 4-H leader and activities in the local sewing club, extension club and Iron Range Saddle Club.
Charlene is cherished by her children: Cheryl (Rev. Terry) Tilton, Renee (Mark) Kailanen, Leane (Chris) Erickson, Brian (Laura) Wilson; and daughter-in-law, Sherilyn Wilson; grandchildren: Evan Tilton and Katherine (Damek) Tilton, Ryan (Ahnah) Wilson, Elizabeth Wilson, Matthew Lung, Sarah (Jon) Lincoln, Douglas, Kirsten, and Brian (Rachel) Erickson, Nicholas (Crystal) Wilson, Michael (Alyssa) Wilson, Ashley (Alex) Wolner, Mackenzie Madden; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Douglas and son Richard.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. at the Chisholm United Methodist Church with Rev. Kristin Foster officiating. Visitation will be a half hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chisholm.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlene Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.