Charlene Ann ‘Char’ Olsen
April 27, 1957 — March 14, 2022
Funeral Mass for Charlene Ann “Char” Olsen, 64, of Gilbert, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish as celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert and will continue for one hour prior to the mass at church on Monday. Burial will be at a later date in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Char died Monday, March 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by family under hospice care.
She was born April 27, 1957, in Virginia, Minn., to Lubomir and Julia (Ercegovich) Malnar. She attended Gilbert High School and later married Patrick Hogan on Nov. 25, 1977. Char’s lifelong career in the hospitality field included management of Iron Range restaurants Grandma’s Kitchen in Eveleth, Little Italy in Gilbert, and the Sports Palace and Michael’s on the Course in Virginia. She later owned and operated Woody’s Saloon in Gilbert with husband Pat and was active on the Gilbert 4th of July Committee during that time. She delivered Meals on Wheels and was instrumental in organizing numerous fundraisers over the years. Following her husband Pat’s death, Char married Al Olsen on Aug. 7, 2010. Together they owned and operated Woody’s Knotty Pine Liquor in Gilbert for several years.
Char was an exceptionally generous and giving person, traits she inherited from her mother, Julia. She always had an open door, an ear to listen and a shoulder to cry on. Char loved entertaining and was happiest in her kitchen, serving meals cooked with love…and an extra pat of butter! She prepared holiday feasts and held summer barbecues but was especially known for her Sunday brunches after church which attracted family, friends and strangers alike. All were welcome at “Gramma Char’s” house, and no one ever left hungry. She was a beautiful soul with a deep faith and will be forever loved and missed by so many who knew her.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary (Caleb Keenan) Hogan and Teri (Tanner) Smith both of Gilbert; grandchildren: Luca and Lola Pellini, Brooklyn, Jersey and Cody Smith; siblings: Richard “Itch” (Deb) Malnar, Roberta (Larry) Klink, twin sister Christine “Tina” Elg and Frank “Butch” Malnar all of Gilbert; several nieces and nephews; dear friend Mary Jo Volker and her pup, Rosie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lubomir and Julia; first husband, Pat; second husband, Al; granddaughter, Breanna; friend and father of Luca and Lola, Anthony Pellin and infant son, Ryan.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.