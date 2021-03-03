Chad David Sandnas, 40, of Hibbing, died tragically Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in a snowmobile accident on Lake of the Woods.
He was born Sept. 16, 1980 in Virginia, Minn., the son of Kevin and Kathy (Ollila) Sandnas and grew up in Britt. Chad married Heather Jorgenson on June 27, 2009 in Biwabik, Minn. They lived in St. Cloud until they moved back to the Iron Range (Hibbing) in 2011. Chad was employed as a laborer for Park Construction Company and Magnetation, Inc prior to attending Hibbing Community College to earn his Heating and Cooling degree. He then was employed as a HVAC Technician for Edwards Oil and the Jamar Companies. Chad had worked in the Pipefitter’s Apprentice Program and was a member of the Laborer’s Union. He loved being outdoors; on his snowmobile, his Ranger, his 4-wheeler, boating, or enjoying the cabin on Lake Vermilion. Chad was an amazing dad to daughter Dia and loved his family.
Chad is survived by his wife, Heather; daughter, Dia; parents, Kevin and Kathy Sandnas of Britt; siblings, Crystal Linn of Virginia and Courtney Sandnas of Kentucky; in-laws, John and Char Meinzer of Mountain Iron; brothers and sisters-in-law, Derek (Marjia) Jorgenson of Mountain Iron, Jessica Jorgenson of South Carolina, Scott Meinzer of Minneapolis, and Andrew (Kayla Roberts) Meinzer of Angora; grandmothers, Audrey Ollila of Virginia and Linda Lee of Embarrass; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Randy and Deanna Jorgenson; grandparents, Hans and Jenny Sandnas; Dave Ollila, Robert and Joyce Jorgenson, and Owen Lee.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia.
Visitation will continue Monday, March 8, 2021 from noon until 2 p.m. A private family service will be held immediately following. The service will be live streamed with the link found at www.baumanfuneralhome.com; or on the funeral home Facebook page.
Memorials are the preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
