Cathy Jean Korva

Cathy Jean Korva, 74, of Fayal Township, Eveleth, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home in Hospice care with her husband and caregiver, Russell, at her side.

Cathy was born March 30, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., to Emil and Rose (Menelli) Bozicevich and graduated from Virginia High School.

