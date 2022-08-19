Cathy Jean Korva, 74, of Fayal Township, Eveleth, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home in Hospice care with her husband and caregiver, Russell, at her side.
Cathy was born March 30, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., to Emil and Rose (Menelli) Bozicevich and graduated from Virginia High School.
On April 9, 1966, Cathy married Russell Korva in Aurora. She worked many years as the breakfast Manager at McDonalds in Virginia. She also bartended at the Virginia Elks Lodge for several years. She enjoyed playing in the Virginia Women’s Volleyball League and played mixed softball with her husband. For over 25 years she refereed high school volleyball. She loved to bowl in both singles and mixed leagues. She enjoyed going to the casino and attending concerts. Her passion was playing smear and met many friends doing such at the Virginia Senior Center.
She watched her children and grandchildren in school sports and athletic events.
Survivors include her husband and caregiver Russell; two children, Jamie (Shawna) Korva of Otsego, Minn., and Jasen (Jeni) Korva of Eveleth, Minn.; grandchildren include Kyle Korva, Bergen (Preston) Betz, Trey Korva and Aubrey Korva; one brother, David (Barbara) Bozicevich and one sister, Lori (Barry) Thompson, both of Virginia; nephews, Ryan and Matthew Thompson; and niece Taylor Bozicevich; brother-in-law, Leonard (Betty) Korva; and sister-in-law, Lucille Torgerson; along with numerous other nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and supportive care given by Hospice.
Per Cathy’s request, no formal funeral service will be held.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
