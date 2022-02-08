Catherine V. Smith, age 68, of Goodland, Minn., passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minn.
Catherine was born in 1953 to Anthony and Pearl Carr in Little Falls, N.Y., and moved to Oxnard, Calif., in 1961. She graduated from Oxnard High School in 1971. Catherine owned an antique store in Oxnard for 3 years before working at a local pet store caring for all types of animals, including raising and training parrots and dogs. At one time, she cared for and trained approximately 100 parrots and several dogs. Cathy also worked as a civil servant in environmental with the U.S. Navy in California, a team leader for merchandising with several major companies, a TSA agent, and head cook for Circles of Support while in Minnesota.
Cathy moved to Goodland in 1992 with her son, Jimmy Carr, and late husband, Floyd Pentecost. Cathy met her husband, Mark Smith, in December 2010 and they were married on February 14, 2019.
Cathy enjoyed the outdoors, especially taking care of the animals that were raised on the farm. She was passionate about training and riding horses. She appreciated her quiet moments walking through the woods. Cathy enjoyed tending her garden and canning and preserving food. She often cooked large meals for family and friends.
While living in Goodland, Cathy was a local breeder of AKC labs with patience and honesty. She was known for her unique style of breeding and pretraining the puppies but her greatest passion was to rescue hard-core dogs from anywhere to rehab them and train them for emotional support animals to be used with disabled veterans and citizens. Her best trained dogs were donated to Pawsitivity Service Dogs in St. Paul, Minn., for ADA certified service dogs for disabled children.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Mark; daughters, Kathleene Ranisate of Virginia, Minn., Colandra Dennis of Goodland, Louetta Stone of San Antonio, Texas; sons, James Carr of Hibbing, Minn., Floyd Pentecost of Waco, Texas; and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and first husband, Floyd.
A private family service and burial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, Goodland. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Goodland Community Center, Goodland.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
