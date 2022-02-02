Catherine Mary (O’Connor) Erwin
May 1, 1945 — January 25, 2022
Catherine Mary (O’Connor) Erwin peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Duluth, Minn., with her husband by her side.
Catherine was born on May 1, 1945, in Gary, Ind. She attended the inaugural class of Andrean High School in Merrillville, Ind., where she participated in Varsity cheer. Catherine held a Bachelor of Arts from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., and eventually earned a Master’s degree in education from Lesley University, in Cambridge, Mass.
In the 1970s, Catherine moved from the Midwest to Colorado where she was a reporter for the Boulder Daily Camera. As a reporter, Catherine interviewed many interesting individuals over the years, to include Lucille Ball. Catherine had two children, Mary Catherine, born in 1979 and Frank Michael, born in 1982. After spending her children’s earliest years with them at home, Catherine embarked on a thirty-five year teaching career, and officially retired from both the Denver and Aurora, Colo., Public Schools. Catherine’s favorite city to visit was Paris, France, where she skipped the popular tourist destinations. With a pen and crisp unlined paper in hand, Catherine enjoyed observing Parisians in the industrial outskirts of the city, speaking their beautiful language, and living authentically. She kept a journal throughout her life.
Catherine married her husband in Poulsbo, Wash., on Aug. 3, 2008. During their marriage, Catherine and Royce spent eight years traveling the United States. During their travels, they visited her son and daughter who both served in the U.S. Marine Corps. During this period, Catherine and Royce discovered Echo Lake, Mont., where they served as camp hosts for four years. In 2018, Royce and Catherine permanently moved to Hibbing, Minn., where they purchased a home and retired from life on the road.
Catherine is survived by her husband, Royce; sister, Kerry O’Connor of Mesa, Ariz.; brother, John (Alice) O’Connor of Grand Junction, Colo.; daughter, Mary Catherine (Kaminski), and her husband, Tim Anderlonis of Arlington, Va.; grandkids: Michael Stanley, Thomas James, and John Francis of Arlington, Va.; her son: Frank Michael and his wife, Leslie (Wilson) Kaminski of Miami, Fla.; step-children: Sandra (Larry) Hauta, Melissa (Rob) Sazama, and Jeff Erwin; 10 step-grandchildren: Olivia Nicole, Michael, Thomas, John Francis, Kenny (Rebecca), Kristina (Adam), Khai (Brandon), Christina, Max, and Mitchell; 13 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Jeremiah and Dorothy; brother, Dennis; and her sister, Grace.
Catherine appreciated that humans are inherently flawed. She regularly educated people on brain development in young people, especially teenagers, the disease of alcoholism, and the discriminating effect of learning disabilities. You can honor Catherine by demonstrating patience and empathy towards others, especially the imperfect. In other words, just be kind.
A private service was held.
Family services were provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
