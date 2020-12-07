Catherine Louise Johnson

Catherine Louise Johnson, 66, of Gilbert, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home in Gilbert.

She was born July 7, 1954, in Bemidji, Minn., to Oscar and Marilyn (Lorshbough) Bruun. She was a 1972 graduate of Gilbert High School. Cat worked in various capacities throughout her life but most of her career was spent working in housekeeping at the Virginia Regional Medical Center and for Super 8 in Eveleth.

Cat was formerly married to Doug Johnson. She enjoyed gardening, making pasties and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: Trisha (John) Kolath, Shawna (Steve Rhode) Johnson, Chad (Sky) Thesing and Paige (Jared) Johnson; grandchildren: Dylan, Connor, Naomi, Dave Jr., Kolton and Jaden; siblings: Candace Barshaw, Keith (Julie) Bruun, Kevin (Megen) Bruun, Kurt (Karen) Bruun, Kyle (Lori) Bruun, Coleen (Jim) Hofsommer and Cindy (Dave) George; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering of family and friends of Catherine will be from 9 to11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Current COVID mandates will be followed and masks will be worn during the gathering.

Graveside service will be held at 11:45 a.m. in the Gilbert Cemetery.

Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

