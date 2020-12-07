Catherine Louise Johnson, 66, of Gilbert, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at her home in Gilbert.
She was born July 7, 1954, in Bemidji, Minn., to Oscar and Marilyn (Lorshbough) Bruun. She was a 1972 graduate of Gilbert High School. Cat worked in various capacities throughout her life but most of her career was spent working in housekeeping at the Virginia Regional Medical Center and for Super 8 in Eveleth.
Cat was formerly married to Doug Johnson. She enjoyed gardening, making pasties and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Trisha (John) Kolath, Shawna (Steve Rhode) Johnson, Chad (Sky) Thesing and Paige (Jared) Johnson; grandchildren: Dylan, Connor, Naomi, Dave Jr., Kolton and Jaden; siblings: Candace Barshaw, Keith (Julie) Bruun, Kevin (Megen) Bruun, Kurt (Karen) Bruun, Kyle (Lori) Bruun, Coleen (Jim) Hofsommer and Cindy (Dave) George; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A gathering of family and friends of Catherine will be from 9 to11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Current COVID mandates will be followed and masks will be worn during the gathering.
Graveside service will be held at 11:45 a.m. in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.