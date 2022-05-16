Catherine Lee “Cat” Lamke, 67, of Chisholm, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1954, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to James and Marilyn (Rantala) Lane.
Cat graduated from Greenway High School. She was united in marriage to Earl Wayne Lamke Sr. on August 23, 1977 in Grand Rapids. Following their marriage, they made their home in Chisholm and Balkan. Cat was a homemaker and worked a short period of time with the humane society, grooming and taking care of animals, and cleaned at customs cleaning service. Cat enjoyed camping, swimming, hunting, road trips, animals and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Marilyn Lamke, Earl (Laura) Lamke Jr., James Lamke, Jules (John) Wolfram and Torrey Lamke; grandchildren: Destiny, Riley, Nina, Caleb, Bridget, Luke, Zane, Kyan, Fiona, Alissa, Timothy, Katlyn, Jade, Joshua Jr.; great-grandson, Ezra; sisters, Julie and Tina “Tone”; and brother, Lee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl on June 22, 2021; brother, Dave; sister, Nina “Nik”; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, May 20, at Rupp Funeral Home Chapel in Chisholm with Siyanda Elizabeth, Life Cycle Celebrant, officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
