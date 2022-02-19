A gathering of family and friends of Casey Ryan Moehlenbrock, 27, of Aurora/Bass Lake, will be held Tuesday, March 1, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Biwabik Pavilion with remembrances by family and friends at 4 p.m.
Casey was born Jan. 9, 1995, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn., and died Feb. 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
For all we know, we might not get tomorrow……….
Casey lived life in full-on adventure mode. And by that, I mean every moment, of every day, was to be embraced, enjoyed and cherished. Adventure to Casey could be anything – grocery shopping, hiking with his cousins and friends, doing an extra door dash shift to save money for a real adventure, like his upcoming, highly anticipated trip to Finland for a Haveri family reunion. The past year he traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, New Orleans and Arizona. He loved the outdoors. Kayaking, swimming, trail hiking, rock climbing, mountain hiking, nature walks and cross-country skiing; every day he enjoyed one of his many outdoor activities.
After graduating high school at East Range Academy in 2013 he traveled to Japan and spent time with his cousin, Jane Moehlenbrock. He then attended Mesabi College for his associates degree and after spent a few years living and working in the Twin Cities. He spent a summer in New York for a college course working at the United Nations. He went to UWS-Milwaukee to finish his bachelor’s in history and political science. He worked in education at the Barack Obama Charter School in Milwaukee. He later worked at East Range Academy (ERATS) in Eveleth. He was looking forward to advanced education studies in history and archaeology and obtaining his Masters. He was an inspiration for so many others. His easy-going nature and infectious optimism kept him and anyone he interacted with positive and feeling better. His kindness was legendary. Everyone knew they would be treated well when they were in his presence. He made sure of it, always.
He loved to learn. He loved people, loved their stories, he was truly interested in them — their experiences, opinions, literally any aspect of their life. Having a conversation with Casey was one of the most engaging, informative, enjoyable experiences a person could have. Mention any subject, and he was right there with a string of facts about the history of whatever was being discussed. He was so open, made friends with anyone and always saw the good in others. He tried to give the benefit of the doubt and believed in second chances and redemption.
What we’ll miss the most is his humor. Being with him was always fun. Smiles, laughing, joking about his wrinkles, too much sun, and on and on. We, like many others, will simply remember a life of light and joy that brought happiness whenever we were lucky enough to be in his presence.
Casey is survived by his parents, Jay and Jaime (Haveri) Moehlenbrock; sister, Kiarra Moehlenbrock; and brother, Sean Moehlenbrock; great-grandmother, Beverly Houwman; grandparents, Edwin & Debbie Haveri, all Aurora; grandmother, Rene (NayNay) Moehlenbrock of Bass Lake; Aunt Julie (Steve) Gregorich and their children Haley (Brandon) Fox, Hannah (Garrett), Jocelyn and Autumn Gregorich; extended family, Aunt Terry LeTourneau; cousins: Elle Sammartano, (Hailey, Bella), Jennifer Samaritan (Jasmine St. Clair); Uncle Guy (Sherry) LeTourneau and their children Guy (Audrey) and Josh (Laura) LeTourneau, Uncle Charles Jackson and children Tyler (Bianca) Jackson and Lauren(Saxon) Kuhn and their mother Sharin Devio. Uncles Roger (Kathy) Houwman, Keith (Lynn) Houwman, David (Trudy) Houwman, Lester (Debbie) Haveri, Vickie (Jack) Grahek, Mark (Tere) Moehlenbrock and Jane (Derek) Monnier, Mark (Val) Moehlenbrock: Uncle Bill (Sherry O’Connell) Moehlenbrock and Sara (Brian) Villa. Many, many more extended family, very close friends and dearly loved neighbors.
Casey was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Moehlenbrock; and cousins, Cory Moehlenbrock and Jon and Daniel Houwman.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
