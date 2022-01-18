Casey Allen Miller, 50, of Britt, died tragically, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in his home.
He was born May 13, 1971, in Minneapolis, the son of Timothy and Connie (Wainionpaa) Miller. Casey grew up in Hibbing, was a graduate of Hibbing High School and the Eveleth Vocational College. After college he moved to Owatonna, where he worked as a welder for Cybex; later, he returned to Hibbing and was employed by Furin and Shea, Erie Mining Company, and USS Minntac, where he worked for over 19 years.
Casey was united in marriage to Angela Sundquist on Nov. 15, 2003, in Chisholm, and the couple made their home in Britt. He was a member of the United SteelWorkers Union, Local 1938 and the Sand Lake Chapel. Casey was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting with his father Tim, nephew Brock and son Wyatt. He enjoyed playing video games and watching funny videos with his daughter Avery. He loved watching professional hockey and the Philadelphia Flyers were his favorite. Casey took great pride in his work as a welder and had a strong work ethic. Mostly, he was a wonderful husband and father, full of honor, goodness and love. His family will miss him forever.
Casey is survived by his wife: Angie Miller; children: Avery and Wyatt both at home; father: Tim Miller of Virginia; sister: Kim (Kent) Forsline of Balkan; in-laws: Bob (Joy) Sundquist of Chisholm; extended family and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Connie Johnson; grandparents; and mother-in-law: Kathy Sundquist.
A gathering time for family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia. The gathering time will continue on Saturday, Jan. 22, beginning at 1 p.m. The Memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., also at the Funeral Home. Pastor Richard Lohry will officiate. Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
