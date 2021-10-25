Cary W. Anderson

Cary W. Anderson, 65, of Virginia, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at his residence.

Cary was born Nov. 12, 1955, in Torrance, Calif., to Donavin and Gladys (Thompson) Anderson. On Sept. 9, 1978, he was united in marriage to Donna Esala.

Cary worked as a truck driver for over 30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed woodworking in his workshop, watching the Vikings, and inventing new gadgets of innovative ways to do things.

Cary was preceded in death by his father, Donavin Anderson; step-father, Bill Boril; sister, Gail Haugen; infant brother; brothers-in-law, Walt Drawl and Tim Bedard; and parents-in-law, Wesley and Aileen Esala.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Anderson; son, Ross Anderson; mother, Gladys Boril; brother, Dean (Ronna) Boril; sisters, Linda Drawl, and Tina Boril (Tom Siebert); brothers-in-law, Larry Esala and Lauren Haugen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held for both Gail and Cary on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sandy Town Hall.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cary Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries