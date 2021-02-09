Cary Robert Pederson, 73, of Virginia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
Cary was born Jan. 17, 1948, in Virginia, to Carl Olai and Elsie (Prinkkila) Pederson. After graduating from the Virginia Roosevelt High School in 1966 he attended Eveleth Vocational School for Optical Technology. He had an honorable discharge from the Army in 1968. He worked for Walman Optical until his retirement. He then worked for the Short Stop gas stations.
Cary belonged to the Virginia Rifle Pistol Club, American Legion, Virginia, Minn., and the Boy Scouts. He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Cary enjoyed having coffee and meals at the Village Inn and traveling. He was always willing to help with a project and always had a smile for everyone. He knew the make, model and year of the classic cars and he knew the artists and songs of the 50's and 60's.
Survivors include his brother, Burton Pederson of North Hollywood, Calif.; sisters, Brenda (Roger) Suihkonen of Britt, Minn., and Carleen Davis of Branford, Conn.; special cousins, David and Larry Lind; nieces and nephews, Caio Pederson, Tara (Josh) Parks, Rian (Stacey) Suihkonen, Garret (Laura) Suihkonen, Aimee (David) Estrada, Aaron (Julie) Davis; great nieces and nephews, Jaelyn, Payton, Finn, Bo, Vinny, Colton, Olai, Nilah; special friends (employees) at the Village Inn.
Cary was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elsie Pederson.
Memorials can go to Virginia Community Foundation or the American Legion.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
