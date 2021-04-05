Carolyn Mae Gangl (Weldon), of Hibbing, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the age of 79.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1942, in Duluth to Michael and Gloria Udovich. She was adopted by Maynard and Mae Weldon of Nashwauk in 1950. She graduated from N-K High in 1960 and Hibbing Community College in 1962.
Carolyn devoted her life to being a mother and homemaker, but also worked as an administrator, waitress, and seamstress. Her passion was sharing the gospel; she served among many faith communities and traveled abroad on short-term mission trips.
She was married to David Metzer in 1963 and they had three children together. In 1983 she was united in marriage to Gerald Gangl, who preceded her in death on June 10, 2020. She was also preceded by both her biological and adopted parents; siblings, Danny and Lillian Sowden of Duluth, and sister, Mary Margaret Jones.
She leaves behind siblings: Mary Rose Gaag of New Ulm, Elizabeth Hendersen of Soudan, Kathleen Arasimowicz, Zita Wilkstrom; son, Craig Metzer and his children: Kyle Metzer, Kimberly Baker, Elizabeth Metzer, Samantha Baker; daughter, Ann Godette and her children: Amanda Christian, Lauren, Emily, Gabrielle, and Jillian Godette; and youngest son, Kenneth Metzer and his children: Jamie, Jodie, and Jacob; and five great-grandsons.
A memorial service will be held at the Nashwauk Cemetery - date forthcoming.
