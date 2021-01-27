Carolyn J. Begich moved on to peace on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the age of 89.
Born in Eveleth, Carolyn was the daughter of Joe and Violet Bastianelli.
Carolyn will be missed and was loved by many family members and friends.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Rebecca and husband, Bob Heye of Spring, Texas; and her two sisters, Janice Nelson and Sandra Voydetich; along with several nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews of the Bastianelli and Begich families.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Joseph Begich.
A memorial service will be held in July in Eveleth, Minn. The date for the memorial will be announced in the future.
