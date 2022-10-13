Carolyn Faye Donald (Ozhaawashkoozibinisiik) passed away on October 10, 2022.
She was born June 11, 1962, in Cook, Minn.
Carolyn graduated from Tower-Soudan high school in 1980. After high school she moved around the state and attended college at BSU and worked various places throughout the Iron Range, Twin Cities, and Bemidji. Some of her favorite jobs were at the IDS Building in Minneapolis and Bemidji State University where she took an early retirement for health concerns. She relocated back to the Vermilion reservation where she lived out the rest of her days. Those that knew Carolyn know that she loved singing, playing her guitar, listening to music, watching Tom Brady play football, going to concerts, being the family photographer, playing Scrabble, traveling, gardening, canning, hunting, fishing, parching rice, gathering berries and other medicines, cooking and contributing to various community engagements, but the thing she loved the most was her family – especially her nieces and nephews, who she often cared for like they were her own children. Those that knew Carolyn also know that she valued her privacy and space. She will be greatly missed by many.
Carolyn will be missed by father, Gary Donald; sisters, Gayle (Jim) Littlewolf and Leigh Donald; nieces and nephews: Wenona Kingbird, Jamie (BJ) Copenace, Andrea (Hershel) Gorham, Joanna (Tonya) Boyer-Knaak, Jessa (Ase) Boyer-Proulx, Emma (Levi) Brown, Gary Proudchief; numerous uncles, aunties, great nieces and nephews, an abundance of close friends and her dog, Trigger.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joanne Donald; sister, Coleen Jennings; nephew, Don Kingbird; and faithful cat, Freedom.
Her final wishes were not to have a public funeral service, however the family will have a celebration of life, in her honor, at Bois Forte Vermilion Social Center - 1610 Farm Road South Tower, Minn., on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.
Online condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
