Caroline Wilhelmina (Larsen) Nimps died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
She was born April 23, 1932, to Blanche (Samuelson) and Willie C. Larsen in Belgrade Township, Nicollet County, Minn. Caroline went to beauty school in Mankato, Minn., where she owned a beauty shop. She married Owen Clark Nimps on Feb. 28, 1956, where they lived in Mankato until 1969 when they moved to Britt, Minn.
While living in Britt, they owned the Coast to Coast store for several years and then she went on to work at JC Penney as a bookkeeper until she retired in 1994.
She loved to watch her grandchildren grow up, tend to her garden and make her wooden crafts.
Caroline is survived by two daughters: Janice (Warren) Marolt and Gail (Doug) Briski; 4 grandchildren: Benjamin (Samantha Rolfes) Stupca, Daniel Stupca, Jenna (Michael) Ballard, Candace (Benjamin) Eastman; 3 great- grandchildren: Milo Otis Ballard, Clara Belle Eastman and Owen Stanly Eastman; brother: George (Una) Larsen; sisters: Alice Olson, Artis Wolf, and Dolores (John) Wolf.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen; her parents; brothers: Kenneth, Kermit, Andrew and Willis; sisters: Edith Larsen, Rosella Schaefer, Ellen Miller, Bona Jean Johnson and Blanche Schaefer.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 10th, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Inurnment will follow is the Sand Lake Cemetery.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfunealhome.com
