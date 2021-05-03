Caroline Boshey, 83, of Lake Vermilion, died Friday, April 30, 2021, in the Cook Care Center. She was born Nov. 26, 1938, in Cook the daughter of Edwin and Bessie (Mesabi) Boshey. Her family was one of the last inhabitants of Indian Island on Burntside Lake, lived in Aurora, moved to International Falls, and then slowly gravitated back to Lake Vermilion. She worked in housekeeping in motels and later was a personal housekeeper. She enjoyed bingo, bowling in a couples bowling league, bowling tournaments, attending Pow-Wows, ricing, hunting and cooking. Caroline enjoyed her time living in International Falls, and made many good friends there. She was also the last surviving member of the “Golden Girls” her group of closest friends who said she was their “Blanche”. Caroline’s greatest joy came from spending time with all her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived for “anything family!”
Caroline is survived by her children: Bessie Medicine, Roberta Moyer, Brian (Raini) Moyer and Robert (Sarah) Moyer, Jr. all of Lake Vermilion; grandchildren: Angela, Ryan, Travis, Jerrod, David, Kashina, Jennifer, Cheyenna, Kerie, Monica, Bryant, Michelle, Brain, Jr., Nai’lee, Kail’ee, Cameron, Trevor, Sheldon, and Hayden; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, including special nieces: Barb, Roxanne, and Kristal; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Clyde Shock and Robert Moyer, Sr.; sons: Clyde Shock, Jr. and Wade Shock; siblings: Milton Boshey, George Boshey, Ruthanne Strong, Mary Lorenson, Darlene Creg, Barbara Boshey, Roseabelle Boshey, Roma Raye Boshey, Betty Jane Boshey, and Beverly Boshey; grandchildren: Patricia, Jessie, and Kyle; great-granddaughter and name’s sake: Baby Caroline Medicine-Chavez.
The wake will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 3, at the Vermilion Wellness Center on Lake Vermilion.
Tribal Rights will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, also in the Wellness Center.
Burial will follow next to Baby Caroline in the Vermilion Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share remembrances online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
