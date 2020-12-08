Carole Lynn Bovitz, 75, of Crystal, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 27, 1944, in Chisholm. She graduated from Chisholm High School and spent her career as an office manager. She enjoyed spending time at her cabin where she loved to play cards with her family, She was an accomplished artist who enjoyed watercolor, oil and rosemaling. She had a love for all Minnesota sports teams, especially the Vikings and Twins. Carole is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Patridge; son, Stephen (Jennifer) Bovitz; grandchildren, Sarah and Nathan Patridge and Haley and Bella Bovitz; other relatives.
She was preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Norma Johnson; and brother, Glen Johnson.
Private family services were held.
Interment was in Groveland Cemetery, Wayzata, Minn.
