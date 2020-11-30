Carole-Jean Marie Rolstone, 78, of Gilbert, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minn.
Carole was born Oct. 12, 1942, in Eveleth, Minn., to Michael and M. Rose (Stanaway) Biondich. She was a 1960 graduate of Gilbert High School and later attended Beauty School in Minneapolis. Carole worked as a self-employed beautician all of her life in Gilbert. She married James Grahek and several years following his death she married James Rolstone.
Carole enjoyed gardening and maintaining her meticulous yard.
Survivors include her children, Nikki (Marc) Kwiatkowski of rural Gilbert, Noelle (Anton) Pavlin of Gilbert and Trent Rolstone of Virginia; grandchildren, Jayden, Taya, Nicholas and Ashley; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and M. Rose; husbands, James Grahek and James Rolstone; granddaughter, Kaylee; nephew, Michael Koroshec; sister, Shirley (Harvey) Thompson.
Private family graveside service for Carole will be held in the Gilbert Cemetery. Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry will officiate.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.