Carole-Jean Marie Rolstone, 78, of Gilbert, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minn.

Carole was born Oct. 12, 1942, in Eveleth, Minn., to Michael and M. Rose (Stanaway) Biondich. She was a 1960 graduate of Gilbert High School and later attended Beauty School in Minneapolis. Carole worked as a self-employed beautician all of her life in Gilbert. She married James Grahek and several years following his death she married James Rolstone.

Carole enjoyed gardening and maintaining her meticulous yard.

Survivors include her children, Nikki (Marc) Kwiatkowski of rural Gilbert, Noelle (Anton) Pavlin of Gilbert and Trent Rolstone of Virginia; grandchildren, Jayden, Taya, Nicholas and Ashley; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and M. Rose; husbands, James Grahek and James Rolstone; granddaughter, Kaylee; nephew, Michael Koroshec; sister, Shirley (Harvey) Thompson.

Private family graveside service for Carole will be held in the Gilbert Cemetery. Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry will officiate.

Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

