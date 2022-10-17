Carole B. Nygard Larsen, of Roosevelt, Minn., died Sept. 11, 2022, in the hospital with her daughters by her side.

A gathering for Carole will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Rock Harbor Lodge of Arnesen’s Rocky Point Resort, Roosevelt, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Carole Larsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Load entries