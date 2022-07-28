Carole Ann Kostich, 60, of Mountain Iron, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her home.
Carole was born on July 22, 1962, to Jim and Ellie (Beniek) Jenko in Chisholm. She grew up in Mt. Iron and graduated from Mt. Iron High School in 1980. She continued her education graduating from UMD in 1984 with a degree in Communications. She married Wally Kostich on June 21, 1986, and began her career as a legal secretary for the Lager Law Firm in 1987. She has worked for over 20 years as a Mental Health Practitioner with Range Mental Health primarily school based services. Her students meant the world to her. Her hobbies included baking, playing cards, shopping and traveling with Wally.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Her faith meant a lot to her and was an avid Sunday church goer. She adored her grandchildren.
Survivors include husband, Wally; daughters, Jenna (Ryan) Aylesworth, Karly ( fiancé Jake Kedrowski) Kostich; grandchildren: Emma, Carson, and Carter; siblings: Jayne (Charles) Minor, Jackie Jenko, JoAnne (Mark) Beaudry, Mike (Nancy) Jenko, and Mary Kaye (Paul) Kuechle; mother-in-law, Mildred Kostich; along with numerous nieces and nephews and other family including her furry companion, Blitz
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim & Ellie Jenko; and father-in-law, Milan Kostich.
Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
