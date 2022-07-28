Carole Ann Kostich

Carole Ann Kostich, 60, of Mountain Iron, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her home.

Carole was born on July 22, 1962, to Jim and Ellie (Beniek) Jenko in Chisholm. She grew up in Mt. Iron and graduated from Mt. Iron High School in 1980. She continued her education graduating from UMD in 1984 with a degree in Communications. She married Wally Kostich on June 21, 1986, and began her career as a legal secretary for the Lager Law Firm in 1987. She has worked for over 20 years as a Mental Health Practitioner with Range Mental Health primarily school based services. Her students meant the world to her. Her hobbies included baking, playing cards, shopping and traveling with Wally.

