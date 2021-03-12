Carole A. McLaughlin, 68, of Chisholm, passed on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Chisholm, Minn., to Eugene and Loretta (Wirtanen) Pogorelc. She was a graduate of Chisholm High School and Itasca Community College as a certified nursing assistant. She was a long time Chisholm resident, living briefly in Keewatin and Nashwauk. Carole worked at Golden Crest Nursing Home in Hibbing and Buchanan Nursing Home, Aspen Grove and NHS of Chisholm and was a hardworking caretaker her entire life. Carole loved her dogs, family, friends, her home and most of all she enjoyed life. She enjoyed crafts, cooking and baking, going to the casino, dancing, sightseeing, road cruising, going to movies and was musically talented.
Carole is survived by her father, Eugene Pogorelc; her two daughters, LeAnne Hnatko, Jodi (Joseph) Higginbottom; three grandchildren, Stefani Gimm, Chloe (Winter) Gontjes, and Delilah Owens; two sisters, Bonnie (Pete) Soliz and Shirley Taylor; sister-in-law, Patti Pogorelc; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother; grandson, Anthony Higginbottom; brothers, David and Tom; former husband, James Hnatko.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
