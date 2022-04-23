Carol (Wattunen) Przybylski
February 12, 1933 — April 12, 2022
Carol (Wattunen) Przybylski, 89, of Ely passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital with her children by her side.
Carol was born on February 12, 1933 in Winton, Minn., to Gus and Jennie (Johnson) Wattunen. She married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, Nick Przybylski on November 15, 1952. They were married for 66 years. Carol and Nick enjoyed raising their seven children in Winton, Minn. Her family was her greatest accomplishment.
Along with raising her children, she worked at a telephone office as an operator, the Ely Laundromat, at EBCH as a Dietary Aide and at USFS in their Senior Program.
Carol and Nick had a passion for polka dancing and traveled in their RV to attend many polka festivals. They made a countless number of friends over the years. Carol and Nick’s love for polka dancing put a smile on many people’s faces. It was a joy to watch them dance together.
A few of Carol’s favorite things were watching football, attending her son’s sporting events, and just being with family. She was very proud of her Finnish heritage and showed her SISU right to the end. She will be deeply missed by many.
Carol was loyal to her faith and was a long standing member of St. Anthony’s Church. The legacy she was most proud of was the family she and Nick created. Her 29 grand and great grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Her survivors include her children: Linda (Jim) Frisell, Nikki (Ed) Seliskar, Kevin (Sherry Renfro-Miron) Przybylski, Bob Przybylski, Barry (Nancy) Przybylski and Connie (Charlie) Thompson; grandchildren: Brendon (Laura Holter) Zorman, Jere (LaVerne) Murphy and Keith (Kari) Zorman, Bryan (Lisa) Seliskar and Jake (Melissa) Seliskar, Nick Przybylski and Lindsay Przybylski, Billy (Amanda) Przybylski, Ean (Samantha) Przybylski and Anna Przybylski, Zack Przybylski and Alex Przybylski, Austin (Linzie) Przybylski; great-grandchildren: Janae and Dawson Murphy, Halee Zorman, Noah Berrini, Lukas and Landon Seliskar, Collin Moe, Anthony and Liam Przybylski, Wyatt and Oliver Przybylski, Penelope and Delilah Przybylski, Caleb Przybylski, and Ava and Juni Przybylski; many in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Nick; and her youngest child, Todd Richard; her parents; her siblings; and several other family members.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
