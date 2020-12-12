Carol (Tamminen) Peterlin, 84, of Eveleth, took the hands of her parents, in her home on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with dementia/Alzheimer’s.
She was born Dec. 29, 1935, to Ida and August Tamminen of Sparta. She married her high school sweetheart Albin (Gabe) Peterlin Jr. on July 29, 1953. Together they raised six children in their home in West Eveleth.
Carol was very talented at crafting. From ceramics, sewing, cross-stitch, sequin work and drawing she could do it all. She was also known as one of the best potica makers in the area, using an old family recipe. She sold most of it in and around the area but also in many other states. She was approached by The Vermont Country Store and asked to sell the recipe for use in their catalog, she declined, leaving it with her family.
She was a member of the Eveleth JCs, Trail Hawks Snowmobile Club and Hibbing Raceway Women’s Auxiliary. She also took part in organizing their class reunions. Gabe and Carol enjoyed traveling around the country and attending the Daytona 500 for many years. They also enjoyed attending dirt track racing on weekends and would travel to several tracks for more than 3 decades. She devoted her later years to working at Cobb Cook Grocery alongside her husband and 3 of her 4 sons. She loved the 4th of July and Halloween, making it a point to support the events and community activities. Christmas time was a favorite as she was an avid collector of Santas and nutcrackers. She enjoyed spending time and traveling with friends but Carol’s absolute joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always keeping the candy drawer full for when they came to visit.
Carol was very proud of her Finnish heritage and her Sisu was evident up until her last breath.
Carol is survived by her husband of 67 years Albin; six children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Daughter Vicki Moylan and her son Zachary, son Larry and Sandra Peterlin, their children Stacia, Nathan, Janelle, Kyle and their grandchildren Eli, Aiden, Cole, Asher and Leon, son Bruce and Angela Peterlin his children Lisa and Travis and his grandchildren Owen, Mila, Clara, Ella, Kaden and Carter, daughter Penny Arens and her children Randi, Trevor and Clayton and her grandchildren Anthony and Katie, son Randy Peterlin and his son Sean, Son Dan and May Peterlin and their children Nicole and Derek. Sister Annabelle Cossalter, many nieces and nephews as well as close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Anderson; infant brother, August Erland; in-laws, Erma and Albin Peterlin Sr. and two great-granddaughters, Grace Vienna Joy Inman and Grace Peterlin.
The family would like to thank Essentia Health Hospice for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Foundation (ALZ.org) in Carol’s honor.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
