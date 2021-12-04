Funeral service for Carol Skinner, 78, of Palo, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Biwabik Covenant Church in Biwabik with Pastor Jeffrey Jones officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Burial will be in the Rauha Cemetery in Palo.

Carol died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her home in Palo under hospice care.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Skinner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries