Carol Mae Catani

In loving memory of Carol Catani, age 95, born in ElCor, Minn., and longtime resident of Hibbing, Minn., who passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
Carol spent 80 years as a member of the First Lutheran Church singing in the choir, creating art, decorations, and crafts for the bazaars, as well as special gifts for her grandchildren. She had a big love for singing and playing the organ (at times her daughters had to quiet her down). She also played a big part in all her grandkids’ lives, during their growing years, spending time at the lake in Crosslake, Minn., and Minnetonka, Minn., in addition to Sturgeon Lake with family and friends. Her family could always count on the baked goods and craft- gifts she enjoyed making for everyone. She would always say “Sleep tight” to all when visiting and now it is our time to say “Sleep tight” to you from each and everyone of us one last time. “Sleep tight” with love.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Shearer, Mound, Minn., and Sandy Seaton, Hibbing, Minn., seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Olga Willis; husband, Ray Catani, Hibbing; sister, Beverly Mulford; and niece, Linda Mulford, Duluth, Minn.
The family will celebrate her life during a private ceremony in the Twin Cities and she will be laid to rest at Maple Hill Cemetery alongside her loving husband.
Memorials are preferred to the Hibbing Animal Shelter, due to her love for animals.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to all the staff at St. Croix Hospice for the additional comfort care during her last days.
