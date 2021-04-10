Carol M. McIntire

Carol Myrtle Boleman Saari McIntire, 83, of Tower, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully to the heavenly realm while at Essentia Health in Virginia on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Born on Dec. 18, 1937, in Osceola, Wis., Carol received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from St. Cloud State University. She served the community with dedication as an elementary teacher at several area schools and helped her husband in operating Northern Insulation in Tower for over 40 years. She was very active in the community, volunteering with local literacy initiatives and serving in a wide range of roles at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed traveling the world and the U.S., observing nature, birds and wildlife, and enjoyed spending hours walking through the woods. An avid student of history, she would spend hours reading about famous people and places. She enjoyed working with people, playing games and spending time with her family. She loved to knit and crochet.
She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Lloyd McIntire; daughters, Charlotte (Al) Kennedy and Cathleen (Eric) Vought; grandchildren, Clair Kennedy, Cole Kennedy and Lisette Vought; siblings, Lee (Ricky) Boleman, Norma Strand, Wilma Kennedy and Roger (Joan) Boleman; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Lemoyne and Hazel Lucille Boleman; and her first husband, Clifford Saari.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with a visitation to be held prior to the service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family requests donations to Recycled Lives at recycledlives.org, Lutheran World Relief at LWR.org and Cure Progressive Supranuclear Palsy at PSP.org.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
