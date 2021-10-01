Carol Luoma (Morgan), 79, of Cohasset, Minn., passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones after a six-year battle with carcinoid cancer. Carol maintained unbelievable strength and a positive attitude throughout her cancer journey, enjoying life to the very end.
Carol was born to William “Al” and Geraldine (Niemi) Morgan in August of 1942 in Virginia, Minn. She was the second of five girls. Carol was named homecoming queen of her class before graduating from Virginia High School in 1960. She remained a beloved companion of her school friends throughout her life.
She then attended Virginia Junior College and the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). During her senior year at UMD in 1964, she was selected as the most outstanding future teacher of her class. Carol went on to teach 2nd grade in Fridley, West St. Paul and Grand Rapids, Minn. Carol was an incredibly caring person who never met a second grader she didn’t like. She loved teaching until she retired in 2007.
After retirement, she and Jim spent their winters in Arizona and made many close friends in those 13 seasons. She particularly enjoyed attending dances, lounging at the pool, and visiting the local market.
Carol was a loving mother, a doting grandmother, a cherished sister, and a friend of many. Family was the most important thing in Carol’s life. She was very proud of her daughters, Lynn and Darcy, and greatly enjoyed watching them grow and have kids of their own. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, Samuel, Abigail, Josie, and Jadyn. Many of her favorite memories were spent snowmobiling, four wheeling, camping, and fishing at the “Ponderosa” and Whiteface with her family. Carol was always prepared with a fire-side picnic.
Most of all, she loved Jim, her devoted husband of 56 years, and all their adventures together. Their journey began when they met at UMD, and they’ve been partners ever since.
Carol is survived by her husband, Jim Luoma; her daughters, Lynn (Brian) Fountain of Savage, Minn., Darcy Luoma of Madison, Wis.; sisters, Phyllis Herstad of Duluth, Minn., Kathy (Jerry) Horvath of Virginia, Minn., Melanie Morgan of St. Michael, Minn., Deborah (Mark) Johnson of Eveleth, Minn.; her grandchildren, Samuel, Abigail, Josie, and Jadyn; many nieces and nephews; John Gilbert, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Elvie Luoma; and brothers-in-law, Richard “Dick” Luoma and Kelly Herstad.
A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Rowe Funeral Home.
Inurnment and Celebration of Life will be held the same day at 2:20 p.m. at Makinen Cemetery in Makinen, Minn. All are welcome to attend. The family requests that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, Carol would like to make donations to charities that help those in need: Community Cafe and Advocates for Family Peace in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
