Carol Lee Zupancich passed away unexpectedly in her home on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Carol was born on May 18, 1946, to Angela and John Zobitz.
Carol was a woman of strong faith and a passion for her family. She gave her all to her family as she was a natural caregiver for all those she loved. She had an open door to anyone in need and would welcome anyone into her home. She will forever be remembered for her home cooked meals, her love for the holidays and traditions, and cherished memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol found joy in the simplest moments in life and continued to show her Family that the care of others always came first.
She married the love of her life William Zupancich on Nov. 29, 1969. In their 46 years of marriage they had three children, Shannon, Kimberly, and Billy and they shared many beautiful memories with each other.
Carol will be forever missed by all and will continue to guide us throughout life, provide us strength, and remind us of the importance of family for the rest of our lives.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Shannon (Jason), Kimberly (Andy); son, Billy (Krystal); grandchildren: Harlee (Joey), Kayla (Andrew) Dray, Preston, Peyton, Paxton; and great-grandchildren: Hadleigh, Kensley, Myla and Mikko; brother, Dennis (Francine); and nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances, a private service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Kerntz Funeral Home.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home in Ely.
