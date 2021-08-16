Carol L. Staples, 71, longtime resident of Cherry, died Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s, in Duluth. She was born January 13, 1950, in Two Harbors, MN, the daughter of Emmert and Dorothy (Sandness) Johnson. She was a graduate of Two Harbors High School. Carol was united in marriage to Gary H. Staples in 1969.
Carol worked as a homemaker. She was an active member of Faith United Lutheran Church and WELCA. She enjoyed following her grandchildren to all of their events, traveling, and game nights with friends.
Carol is survived by her son, Scott (Stacia) Staples of Iron, Minn.; her companion, Tony Goerdt of Cherry; siblings, David (Sharon) Johnson of Duluth and Wayne (Karen) Johnson of Spokane, Wash.; grandchildren, Lauren and Andrew Staples; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Gary in 2004.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service Saturday, Aug. 21,, at Faith United Lutheran Church in Iron. Pastor Christina Kadelbach will officiate.
Inurnment will be in the Cherry Cemetery.
Family Services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
