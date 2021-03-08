Carol Lang, 71, formerly of Osakis, passed away early Monday, March 8 at the Bethany on the Lake in Alexandria, Minn.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Osakis Lutheran Church in Osakis with burial at the Forbes Cemetery in Eveleth, Minn.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 11 from 4 – 8 p.m., at the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis.

Arrangements by Roy-Hetland Funeral Home, Osakis.

