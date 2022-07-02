Carol June Peil, age 90, of Virginia and Aurora, Minn., died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Northern Pines Nursing Home in Aurora. She was born January 14, 1932, in Maron, Ill., the daughter of Clemens and Leah (Morrow) Langehaug. She lived in Illinois for 10 years, and upon the death of her father, the family returned to her mother’s home town of LeRoy, Minn., where Carol finished high school. She was a graduate of Winona State University. Carol was united in marriage to Raymond Peil on July 21, 1954, in Minneapolis, Minn.
Carol worked as a school teacher in Lake City, St. Louis Park, and Biwabik, Minn., before leaving that profession to raise her family in Aurora. She was a member of Aurora UMC, St. James Presbyterian Church in Tower, Minn., and also attended Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia. She was a Girl Scout leader and enjoyed participating in church activities.
Carol is survived by her children: Rebecca Schmitz of Chandler, Ariz., Mark Peil of Aurora, Minn., and Susan (David) Blubaugh of Bonney Lake, Wash.; grandchildren: Nicholas Schmitz and Arianna Blubaugh; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond in 2010; an infant daughter; brother: Bryce; sister: Joan Beebe; and son-in-law: Robert Schmitz.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. James Presbyterian Church in Tower, Minn. Pastor Doug Workman will officiate. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower. Memorials are preferred to The American Cancer Society, St. James Presbyterian Church, or Peace United Methodist Church.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
