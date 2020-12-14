Carol J. Newton, 76, of Virginia, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Edgewood Memory Care in Virginia.

Carol was born Dec. 25, 1943, in Hibbing to Nicholas and Ruth (Walters) Woitel. She grew up in Kelly Lake and graduated from Hibbing High School. Carol lived in many places throughout her life including, Wyoming, Nevada and Michigan. Carol waitressed at Sportsman’s Café in Hibbing for many years, she was in the Hibbing Bowling League and Dart League. She also enjoyed playing smear at Bimbos.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Kim (Carl Borror) Wilcox; son, Ken (Ginger) Wilcox; son-in-law, Gerald “Butch” Otteson; 15 grandchildren; 33 greatgrandchildren with two on the way; brothers, Nicholas (Theresa) Woitel, Kelly (Sue) Woitel, David Woitel; stepbrother, Billy Soular Jr.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Ruth; stepfather, Bill Souler Sr.; daughter, Kerry Otteson; two great-grandsons; former husbands, Ken Wilcox and James Newton.

Carol's family would like to extend a special thank you to Edgewood Assisted Living in Virginia and Carol’s cousin, Shirley Huntsperger.

A public visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.

A private family service will be held following the visitation.

Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Newton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries