Carol Jeane (Kirkman) Burgess
Carol Jeane (Kirkman) Burgess died peacefully at home surrounded by family at the age of 91.
On January 4, 1932, Carl “Scoop” Kirkman and Magdalena “Mike” (Symoniak) Kirkman welcomed Carol’s beautiful light into this world. She attended school in Tower, Minn., where she met her love, John “Jack” Burgess. They were married on June 24, 1951.
Carol was a devoted wife, mother of 3, grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 16.
Carol’s devotion to seeing the beauty in others did not stop with her family, it extended into the community. Carol was a significant part of working with Jack to help build Burgess Marine along with her endless hours spent as a teacher’s aide at Tower High-School.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends on Lake Vermilion. This included flying with Jack, snowmobiling with the ladies and boating whenever there was a ray of sunshine to be found. Carol and Jack also found their love for winters spent on the sandy beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Carol was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and Tower Soudan Historical Society. Joining her friends to play bridge at the Black Bear Café was always a highlight of her week. She made a friend where ever she went and there was never a shortage of conversation and laughter.
Carol is survived by children: Johnny (Linda Myklebust) Burgess, Jere Lynn (Tom) Wujcik and Jeff (Pam) Burgess; grandchildren: Jon Ryan (Jennifer) Myre; Jaime (Joe) Johnson; Kara Burgess; John Russel (Stephanie) Burgess; Jacob (Alaina) Burgess; Kada (Alex) Kesti; Megan (Matt) Uhan; and Ryan (Melaine) Myklebust; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by parents: Scoop and Mike Kirkman and brothers: Ed and Bill Kirkman
The Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023 in the Vermilion Funeral Home in Tower. Bill Bauman will officiate. A time of remembrance will follow.
Memorials are preferred, and may be directed to the Tower-Soudan Historical Society, PO Box 465, Tower, MN 5590.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhoe.com .
