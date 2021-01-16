Carol Jean Tuomala Kangas, 83, of Sandy Township, Minn., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Monday, Jan 11, 2021.
She was born Jan 6, 1938 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Carl and Caroline Ersbo. Carol grew up in Tower, MN. She married Richard Tuomala of Ely, MN, and together they had five children. Eventually, they moved to Mountain Iron, Minn., where they resided for 23 years, until Richard’s passing in 1990. Carol married Kenneth Kangas in 1993, and they were married for 19 years, residing in Sandy Township.
Carol was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was happiest when she was gardening, baking, painting, spending time with her family, and traveling. She enjoyed entertaining her family and friends. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she made sure that all of her family, no matter where they lived, received packages of potica, tarts, homemade bread, and Christmas goodies.
Carol is survived by her brother, Sandford Ersbo of Mountain Iron; her five children: Deborah (Bruce) Hoff of Gilbert, Minn., Sheri (Wally) Hunsinger of Rocky Top, Tenn., Lorinda (Rex) Purcell of The Villages, Fla., Richard (Diane) Tuomala of Dale City, Va., Jacinta (Alan) Woehrle of Becker, Minn.; five stepchildren: Kelly (Arron) Sheffield of Sandy Township; Kim (Mike) Peterson of Britt, Minn.; Kerry (Helen) Kangas of Embarrass, Minn.; Kris (Gordon) Meacham of Embarrass, Minn., Kendall Kangas (Donna Ohlgren) of Champlin, Minn.; grandchildren: Bryan, Brandon, and Nick Hoff, Wallace III and Kristopher Hunsinger, Patrick Jones, Wilson Purcell, David and Dylan Tuomala, Jacob and Katlyn Woehrle; step-grandchildren: Joshua, Luke and Christopher Beyer, Jim Peterson and Karen Devak, Kayla Pandel, Renee Lane, Melissa and Marcell Meacham; nine great-grandchildren and 10 step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her three siblings, Lorraine, Nancy and Lowell; her husbands; and her step-granddaughter, Jennifer.
We would like to thank Essentia Hospice for the care and kindness they gave Carol.
A virtual service will be available at rangefuneralhomes.com.
Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at the Ely Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
