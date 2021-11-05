Carol Jean Schultz, 64, of Buhl, died Sunday, Oct.17, 2021, at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, N.D.

She was born April 2, 1957, in Ironwood, Mich., the daughter of Edward and Audrey (Wethern) Schultz.

Caro worked as a homemaker and also as a cook and a PCA. She enjoyed baking and decorating.

Carol is survived by her sons, Tim Grippe and Adam Grippe, both of Buhl, Minn.; and her sister, Doreen (Tony) Nagler of Nashwauk, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gladys Smith; and brothers, Gary, Glenn and David.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held.

Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

