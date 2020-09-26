Carol Jean Maddern, 96, a lifelong resident of the Tower-Soudan, Babbitt, Eagles Nest and Ely areas; passed on peacefully with family at her side on Sept. 24, at Carefree Living Ely.
She was born March 22, 1924, in Soudan to Andrew and Elsie (Sovde) Larson. She attended the Tower-Soudan schools. On May 21, 1942 she married Richard (Dick) Maddern of Ely.
Carol was a beautiful woman, a wonderful wife, an exceptional mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother; her family was her life. She made family and friends her number one priority. Carol enjoyed cooking and baking; her table was always set and open to everyone that stopped in; she cherished time spent with family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all. Carol worked for a number of years as a nurse’s assistant at the Soudan Hospital and at the Ely Bloomenson Hospital. She also provided care for special needs students in the Babbitt Schools for several years. Carol was active in her community and church. Carol and Dick enjoyed traveling; they had the opportunity to winter in Arizona, Texas and Florida during their retirement.
She is survived by five children; one son, Richard A. Maddern and his wife Suzie of Eveleth; four daughters, Priscilla White and husband Jim, Kathleen Anderson and husband Byron both of Eagles Nest, Alberta Peterson and husband Steve, Carol Brown and husband Brian both of Babbitt; one brother, Andy Larson and his wife Francine, of Soudan; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick in 1994; and her parents.
A private family gathering will be held with burial at the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
