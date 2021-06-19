Carol Janet (Anderson) Erickson

Carol Janet (Anderson) Erickson, 93, of Hermantown and formerly of Virginia, died March 17, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Hermantown.

She is survived by her children: Carleen (Mike) Ronchetti of Duluth, Kim (Leslie) Erickson of Florida, and Kent (Renee) Erickson of Indiana; grandchildren: Brent Ronchetti and Kristin (Jesse) Thompson, Jessica (Sergio) Erickson and Lindsey (Josh) Reasoner, Stephanie Craig, Jennifer (James) Bowers, Kristene (Steve) Duke, and Steven (Kerissa) Erickson; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law: Helen (Don) Taylor. She was our best friend.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernie in 2000; and sister-in-law, Helen Erickson Taylor.

A private family service will be held.

Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

