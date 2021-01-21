Carol Jane Galatz, 78, lifelong Hibbing resident, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at her home with family by her side.
Carol was born in Hibbing on Oct. 21, 1942, to Ray and Florence (Middagh) Dilley. She married William Louis Galatz on March 24, 1961. Carol was known by many and is often remembered from her years of working at Cobb Cook Grocery and managing the First Avenue Short Stop Store in Hibbing.
Among Carol’s many hobbies of knitting, cross-stitching, ceramics, playing cards and board games, her time was best spent with her great grandbabies. The joy that these littles brought to her life was evident through her endless smiles. As far as baking and cooking were concerned, Carol had perfected just about every Galatz and Dilley family recipe, just ask any relative.
Lastly, Carol enjoyed having coffee and spending time visiting with her close friends and family.
Carol is survived by her three children, William (Susan) Galatz, Barbara (Donald) Pasanen and Richard Galatz; four grandchildren: Kevin (Megan) Campbell, Daniel (Alicia) Pasanen, Jacklyn (Joel) Wolfe and Alexa Thompson; five great grandchildren: Gavin and Dylan Pasanen, Rhett, Cecelia and Evelyn Wolfe; siblings, Beverly (John) Sordi and Ronald (Judy) Dilley; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Louis Galatz; parents, Ray and Florence Dilley; brothers, Samuel, Edward and Richard Dilley; and sister, Evelyn Dilley.
Family would like to provide a sincere thank you to Fairview Hospice Care for their compassion and kindness, as they made Carol comfortable during her final days.
In celebration of Carol’s life, the family has shared a slideshow including some of her best memories.
