Carol Helen Nevala

Carol Helen Nevala

With extreme sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Carol Helen Nevala, age 74, on Monday, February 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

To send flowers to the family of Carol Nevala, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Mar 7
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
11:00AM
Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church
901 4th Street South
Virginia, MN 55792
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries