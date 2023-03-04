Carol Helen Nevala
With extreme sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Carol Helen Nevala, age 74, on Monday, February 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Carol was born on December 25 , 1948, in Virginia, MN the daughter of Ilmer and Helen (Passo) Seppi.
Carol attended Horace Mann elementary school and Roosevelt High School in Virginia, graduating in 1967. In high school she was in the chorus, played saxophone in the band and was a Varsity cheer leader. She furthered her education at the University of Minnesota Duluth graduating with a BS in Home Economics in 1971.
Some of her fondest memories were growing up and spending summers at their family cabin on Lake 14.
On June 20, 1970, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Bruce Nevala. Carol taught at the St. Louis County School in Cook, MN before becoming a full-time mother raising her 3 children. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 25 years, a Sunday school teacher at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, a member at the Lenont Peterson Curling Club for over 20 years and a Girl/Cub Scout leader for her children.
Carol was a gourmet cook and a member of a “gourmet club” for over 30 years. She loved to entertain family and friends, especially at Christmas. A special talent for scrapbooking, crafts and decorating was a passion of hers. She loved to travel, dance, and listen to music. She continued to enjoy spending time at family cabins on Lake Vermillion and Lake 14. Her love for her family and infectious energy made her beloved and missed by so many.
After raising her family, she held various jobs working as a secretary, Delta Airlines, and a personal care attendant for her daughter Alyssa.
She will be dearly missed by her husband: Bruce Nevala; children: Aaron (Bridgette) Nevala, and Adam (Tina) Nevala; grandchildren: Nick, Jacob, Keira, Nolan, Jackson, Alex, Isaiah, Makenzie, Zachary; siblings: Jim (Donna) Seppi, Barbara Jacobson, Donna Seppi; along with numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Carol was preceded in death her by parents: Ilmer and Helen Seppi; daughter: Alyssa Nevala; In-Laws: Roy and Alice Nevala; along with several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7 , 2023, at Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church, 901 4th St. S., Virginia, MN. There will no be visitation prior.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
