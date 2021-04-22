Carol Elaine Taylor passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Waterview Woods Nursing Home in Eveleth, Minn.
Carol was born on Feb. 3, 1942, in International Falls, Minn., to Howard and Bernice (Sutherland) Taylor. Carol graduated from Falls High School and moved to Virginia, Minn., residing there until her passing.
Carol worked for many years at the Arrow Shirt Factory until its closing and then went to work at Hibbing Electronics. Carol was a woman of many talents including woodworking, making fishing tackle, and painting, to name a few. She also was mechanically inclined and could repair most anything. She loved to travel, play games with her family, and enjoyed numerous trips to the casino.
Carol’s greatest gifts were her smile, calm and gentle demeanor, joyous spirit, and love of life. She was always up for any new and exciting challenge that might come her way. She cared deeply for others, often putting them before her own needs. She was always there to caretake or lend a helping hand to anyone needing it.
Carol is survived by her sisters, Lori (Joe) Kelly, Connie (Dan) Metzler, Christina Taylor; sister-in-law, Mary (Robert) Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives, and friends. Many memories and special times were shared with two very special people, friends, Barbara Schlosser, and Barbara Leon.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Ed and Robert.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Waterview Woods and Moments Hospice staff for the wonderful care they provided. It was deeply appreciated.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Green-Larsen Mortuary on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
