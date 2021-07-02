Carol E. Binkley, 68, formerly of Side Lake, Minn., died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Waterview Woods in Eveleth.

She is survived by her long-time companion, Ralph Kilpela.

Per Carol’s request, no formal services will be held.

Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

