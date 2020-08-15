Carol E. Abramson

Carol E. Abramson, 78, of Orr, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug., 22, 2020 at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, Minn.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be in Leiding Cemetery, with lunch to follow at the Orr American Legion, Orr.

