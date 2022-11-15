Carol Diane Nelson
June 4, 1938—November 8, 2022
Carol Diane Nelson
June 4, 1938—November 8, 2022
Carol Diane Nelson, 84, of Virginia, a loving mother, and adoring wife to husband Scott A. Nelson passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022, at the Waterview Pines in Virginia.
Carol was born on June 4, 1938, in Virginia, Minn., to Hugo and Nellie (Lattanzi) Jorgensen; she grew up and lived on the Iron Range most of her life.
All who knew Carol were impressed with her high-level of intelligence, so it is no surprise that education had always been a high priority for her. After graduating from Roosevelt High School as an Honor Graduate, she attended Vermilion Community College, and the University of Minnesota, earning an associate degree, two bachelor’s degrees, and a master’s degree, all with honors.
She worked 25 years as an educator for the Mesabi Range Community & Technical College, serving as the Dean for both the Advanced Technology Center and of the Continuing Education/Custom Training Programs. She was also a classroom instructor for Accounting, Business, and Computer Science. Carol also volunteered and/or served as a member of the following organizations; Iron Range Economic Alliance, IRRRB Technical Advisory Board, American Accounting Association, American Association of University Women, Quad Cities Technology Center Steering Committee, Mesabi Range College Technology Programs Advisory Board, and the Itasca Community College Technology Programs Advisory Board.
As a wife, mother, and grandmother, she was generous, caring, nurturing, loving and kind. She always took care of her children, her family and her friends. In her free time, Carol loved to travel, read, cook, play cards, and board games. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Carol is survived by her husband, Scott Nelson; sons, Paul (Lisa) Preblich, James (Nancy) Preblich, Michael Preblich, and Scott Nelson Jr., brothers, Jim (Judy) Jorgensen, Tom (Jeannie) Jorgensen, Dennis (Kaye) Jorgensen, Dale Jorgensen, and Dean Jorgensen; sisters, Pam Lundstrom, Diane (John) Starkovich, numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nellie Palazzari; father, Hugo Jorgensen; and sisters, Lois Palazzari and Doreen Jorgensen.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday morning, November 19, at 11:30 a.m. at Hope Community Presbyterian Church, 212 S. 5th Avenue in Virginia, Minn., with Pastor Wendy Christianson officiating. Burial will be in Vilstead Cemetery in Bruno, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.