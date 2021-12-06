Carol D. Skinner, 78, died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her home in Palo under hospice care. She was born in Eveleth, Minn., on March 12, 1943, to Rudolph and Kathryn Maki.
Carol graduated from Cherry High School, Eveleth Junior College, and the University of Minnesota-Duluth. She married Glyn J. Skinner in Eveleth on Aug. 14, 1965. She taught mathematics and later stayed home to raise their children. Both supported and encouraged each in their own endeavors.
Carol was a member of the Biwabik Covenant Church where she led Bible studies, Sunday School, and youth groups. She was the Laskiainen chairperson for 20 years. Carol enjoyed traveling, reading, writing, crafts and games. Most important to Carol was her relationship with the Lord and her family.
Survivors include husband, Glyn; children: Thomas (Lori) of Dunlap, Ill., Anita (Mike) Stangler of Sartell, Minn., Patricia (Shawn) Alaspa of Aurora, Minn., and Darrin (Andrea) Skinner of Altoona, Wis.; nine grandchildren: Kayla (David) Bumpus, Rachel (Travis) Wells, Janelle Skinner, Grace, Faith and Sophia Maunu, and Karalyn, Elliot and Ally Skinner; mother, Kathryn Salo; brothers, Rudy Maki and Gary (Deb) Maki; sister, Debra (Dennis Overlock) Maki; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her father, Rudolph Maki; sister, Marilyn Bray; and son-in-law, Cory Maunu.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. at the Biwabik Covenant Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 4-6 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will resume for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will follow at the Rauha Cemetery in Palo.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Skinner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.