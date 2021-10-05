Carol Cina, 74, of Eden Prairie, Minn, passed away on Monday, Sept 27, 2021, in hospice at Waterview Woods Nursing Home, Eveleth, Minn.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1946, to Fred A. and Ruth (Bloomquist) Cina of Aurora.
She attended Aurora Hoyt Lakes High School, Macalester College, and graduated from the University of MN.
Following college, Carol worked for Hennepin County for a few years and then went on to a career job working for Supervalu Corporate Offices in their Human Resources Dept, retiring after 26 years.
She was a lifetime lover of music and continued to play her piano for many years. She enjoyed coming up north to spend time with her nieces and nephews and especially her great grandnephew, Michael.
Carol is survived by brother, Dr. F.W. (Bill) and (Kathie) Cina; nieces: Jennifer (Cory) Pylkka and Sarah Sharpe; nephew, Anthony Cina; grandnieces and nephews: Jacy Pylkka, Jenna (Jon) Tagliaferri, Jonathan Pylkka, Ryan Sharpe, Tom Sharpe, Michael Hernandez, and Julia Tagliaferri.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Ruth Cina; brother, Jim Cina; and grandparents.
We would like to express our appreciation of the care provided by the East Range Team while Carol was in hospice.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic - Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky, Celebrant.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Essentia Health-East Range Hospice, 901 9th St No, Suite 215, Virginia, MN. or American Cancer Society- Duluth chapter
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
